Jerome "Jerry" Hunter
Sioux Falls - Jerome (Jerry) Hunter, Flandreau, SD, died December 2, 2020, in Flandreau. He was 81.
Jerry's survivors include his daughters, Joan (Steve) Ullom, Flandreau, SD, Mary Giolitti, Phoenix, AZ, Kathy Hunter, Chester, MD, Karen Hunter, Omaha, NE; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Hunter of Florida; sister, Mary Lou (Loren) Scott, Howard, SD; sister-in-law, Charlotte Hunter, and brother-in-law, Ronald Bisson of Minnetonka, MN. Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Paul.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls, with interment at St. Michael Cemetery. www.millerfh.com