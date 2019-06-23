|
Jerome "Jerry" Jacobsen
Sioux Falls - Jerome (Jerry) Jacobsen, longtime resident of Sioux Falls, SD, died May 2, 2019, in Portland, OR, of complications associated with pancreatic cancer. His family was at his side. He was 79.
Jerome Ray Jacobsen was born November 12, 1939, in Hudson, SD, to Reimer (Ray) Jacobsen and Frederica (Fritz) Gifford Jacobsen. He attended elementary school in Inwood, IA, and graduated from Inwood High School in 1957. Following high school, he attended South Dakota State University and Morningside College. He interrupted his college education to serve in the Air National Guard for 14 years, working full time for several years. In 1969, he graduated from the University of Sioux Falls (USF) with a degree in Business Administration. Immediately following graduation from USF, he worked with a Sioux City firm that audited hospitals in SD. Shortly thereafter, he was employed by Sioux Falls public accounting firm, Henry Scholten & Co., where he worked for several years. In 1976, he began his life-long career at the Good Samaritan Society. He retired in 2003.
On May 16, 1970, he was united in marriage to Robbi Logterman in Sioux Falls. SD. The couple resided in the Sioux Falls area their entire married life. Their daughter, Lyndsey, was born in 1980.
Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed a Sunday School class which he attended regularly. He was a member of the USF Booster Club and loved everything Cougar, especially the sports. His daughter, Lyndsey, played various sports throughout her childhood and at USF. Her dad loved to attend her sporting events from childhood on and rarely missed an event.
He treasured life-long friendships and regularly attended and promoted Coffee Clubs that met on Thursdays and Saturdays. Jerry was instrumental in starting the Saturday Coffee Club which has been meeting for over 40 years. In 2004, Jerry joined Robbi and others in starting Prairie Light Youth Camp which has served children in the Rosebud, SD, area for over 15 years. Jerry loved to watch the children as they played and listened to the lessons. He liked to gently tease a bit too, and was affectionately called "Ornery Jerry" by some special family kids. He had a passion for fixing things and helping to get things in order whether it was financial planning, fixing a home, collecting and moving furniture for those in need, or landscaping. If he thought something needed to be done, he went into the project with urgency, energy, and perseverance. He had a particular love for planting trees and planted over a thousand of them in his lifetime. Jerry looked forward to a Florida trip during the winter months, but didn't want to be gone too long because of the USF basketball season. When son in law, Nate Tibbetts, became a coach for the Portland Trailblazers, he became an ardent Trailblazer fan, as well.
A high point in Jerry's life was the 2018 birth of twin granddaughters, Londyn Elizabeth and Jordyn Rae. When he looked at their smiling faces, he would say, "Who could ask for anything more?" He was able to celebrate with family and participate in their Dedication Ceremony on March 17, 2019.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Robbi, daughter, Lyndsey Tibbetts (Nate), Portland, OR, and special family daughters, Brittany Metcalf Frias, (Gabriel), Flandreau, SD, Amber Elk Looks Back White Hat (Trey), Mission, SD, twin Tibbetts granddaughters, eight lovely Metcalf, Frias, and White Hat grandchildren, and many family members and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Severson, a brother, Gifford Jacobsen, and a nephew, Sherman Jacobsen.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church of Sioux Falls SD. Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls, SD, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to one of Jerry's favorite ministries. First Baptist Church, Sioux Falls, SD; Lakeview CRC, Valentine, NE (memo Prairie Light Youth Camp); New Hope Christian Camp & Retreat Center, Platte, SD; Rescue Church, Flandreau, SD (memo Missionaries Gabe & Brittany Frias), or The University of Sioux Falls. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019