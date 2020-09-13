Jerome "Jerry" Locken
Yankton - Jerome "Jerry" Charles Locken, age 89 of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton under hospice care. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernst-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard and the SDARNGHG. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Jerry's services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live
. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. On line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com
Jerome "Jerry" Charles Locken was born August 9, 1931 to William and Leona (Puetz) Locken in Dimock, SD. Jerry attended St. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Dimock and Parkston High School, Parkston, SD. He worked as a farm hand until he entered the Army, where he was a cook and honorably discharged in 1954 as a Master Sergeant. After the Army, Jerry worked at a lumber yard in Dimock, SD, sold insurance in Kimball, SD, and worked at United Auto Supply in Mitchell, SD before transferring to the Yankton store where he was a manager and salesman until 1965. After a short time in Sioux Falls, SD working in automotive stores he returned to Yankton to work at O'Leary Chevrolet as a salesman. The dealership was sold several times during his tenure there (Wudel, Groseth and today it's Northtown Automotive.) He became a Sales Manager in 1984 and retired in 1986. And if you know Jerry you know he always kept a little spiral notebook in his front shirt pocket where he kept track of every car he ever sold and who he sold it to. Jerry, however, continued to drive and transport cars to and from other dealers, officially retiring in 2017. During that time he logged 135,000 miles on the road to many cities and towns across the Midwest. He also kept track of every mile in his little spiral notebook. Needless to say, he went through a lot of those little spiral notebooks. Jerry loved the time he spent on the road.
Jerry was always proud to have served as a volunteer fireman in Yankton for over 22 years and maintained the greatest respect and admiration for his fellow firefighters until his passing. He was an active member in the Elks for 58 years. He served as an Elks Trustee from May 1985 until December 1989. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion.
Jerry enjoyed boating, golf and playing cards. He spent many hours putting together jigsaw puzzles. He also collected over 400 golf balls and had them displayed at his home in special racks he created. erry and Audrey liked to travel and visited all 50 states together along with Canada, Mexico and the Bahamas. During their retirement years they spent several winters in Arizona.
Jerome Charles Locken married Rosemary Bowar in 1953. To this union four children were born. Kathy, Steve, Julie and Dawn. He married Audrey Lokken on October 22, 1977. Audrey had three children, William, Zak (David) and Janet.