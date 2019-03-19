|
|
Jerome R. Andersen
Sioux Falls, SD - Jerome R. Andersen, 81, died Sat., Mar. 16, 2019. His funeral service will be 1 PM Thur., Mar. 21 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Mar. 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; 4 children, Denise (Randy) Cyr, Omaha, NE, Darla (Jerry) Cyr, Des Moines, IA, Michelle (Chad) Ellis, Sioux Falls, Michael (Beth) Andersen, Bennington, NE; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dianne (Lee) Rist, Centerville, SD.
Please consider a donation in memory of Jerome to Compassionate Care Hospice or East Side Lutheran Church. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 19, 2019