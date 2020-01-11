|
Jerome William Kapperman
Sioux Falls - Jerome W. Kapperman, son of Bernard and Helen (Beaner) Kapperman was born May 30, 1928 near Parker, SD and died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House at the age of 91.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife: Helen; his: brothers and sisters: Maurice (Alice), Lola Keilstrup, Myron (Yoshi), Monica (Maynard) Hennings, Colleen McCann, Carolyn (Rob) Humphreys and Jim (Marva); and countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jerome and Helen were also honored to have 6 God Children: Jim Kapperman, Linda Hartman, Mark Hennings, Gary McCann, Patsy Kapperman-Trulson, and Maureen Hunhoff. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bernard and Helen Kapperman; his in-laws: Myron and Millie Haugen; his brother: Clarence Kapperman; his sister-in law: Margaret Kapperman; his brothers-in-law: Rob Keilstrup and Fred McCann; and his niece: Karen Fendrich.
Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 14, 10:30 AM at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon with lunch to follow. Burial will be at St. George Catholic Cemetery in Hartford. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020