Jerry Dean Bakker
Jerry Dean Bakker

Sioux Falls - Jerry Dean Bakker, 75, of Sioux Falls, passed away May 27 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Lennox on December 12, 1944 to Albert and Marcella (Pease) Bakker, Jerry was one of four children.

Jerry married in 1970 and had four daughters. An avid Yankees fan, he enjoyed taking his daughters fishing every summer and later spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his four daughters: Pamela (David) Daggitt, Kimberly Bakker, Amanda (Joaquin) De La Garza, and Victoria (Brian) Peterson; as well as seven grandchildren: Jacob Crowe, Tanner Bakker, Carter Crowe, Hayli De La Garza, Lilianna De La Garza, Braxton Daggitt, and Grayson Peterson; along with special friend: Kim Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother: Roy Bakker; sister: Sheila (Jack) Ford; and his beloved granddaughter: Samantha Bakker.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be Monday, June 1, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alvord, IA. barnetlewis.com




Published in Argus Leader from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
