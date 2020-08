Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Engeman



Sioux Falls - Jerry died peacefully in his sleep on August 3, 2020. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam veteran. Visitation will be 3-5 pm Saturday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the SD Veterans Cemetery.









