Jerry Feldhaus
Louisville, CO - Jerry Feldhaus, 80, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Juniper Village in Louisville, Colorado with his beloved wife Betty at his side.
Jerry was born in Canova, SD, on June 16, 1939, the oldest of eleven children, to Mary (Reisch) and Bernard Feldhaus. He grew up on a farm one-half mile north of Howard, SD, and attended St. Agatha's grade school and high school. After graduating from high school, he studied auctioneering, and later attended the Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, SD. It was in the fall of 1959 that he met the love of his life Betty (Lanners) from Salem, SD. They were married August 18, 1962 following Jerry's return from Fort Sill, OK, where he had been deployed as a Sergeant in the South Dakota Army National Guard, and where he had obtained his single-engine pilot's license.
Jerry's first job in Sioux Falls was at Federated Finance Company. He later joined Union Bank and Trust (which became United National Bank following a merger) as a loan officer, branch manager and eventually branch administrator for eastern South Dakota. In July 1979, he was pleased to join The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, serving as a senior officer in a variety of roles involving branch administration, operations and technological change for over 30 years. For many years, he served on the Board of Directors for the bank's holding company, Minnehaha Banshares, and also served as President and CEO and, later, Chairman, of Farmer's State Bank, a subsidiary bank in Flandreau, SD.
During his career, he recognized the importance of continuing education and enrolled in many courses from the American Institute of Banking as well as completing a three year program at the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin - Madison, and later served on its Banker Advisory Board. He also was active in the South Dakota Bankers Association, serving on its Board of Directors for many years, attending state and national conferences and events, and participating in legislative meetings in Pierre and Washington, DC. In all, Jerry served the banking industry for over 50 years, loving every minute of it.
Jerry and Betty were devoted members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls for 47 years and Jerry was honored to serve on the church's Finance Committee. Additionally, he was actively involved in the Downtown Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club and he served on the Board of the Westward Ho Country Club.
Jerry was a life-long hunter who particularly enjoyed hunting pheasants, ducks, deer and geese, as well as sporting clays and trapshooting. He also enjoyed golf, was an accomplished handyman, enjoyed woodworking, and loved spending time with family and friends. He was so very proud of his three children, Kim Feldhaus, a physician, David Feldhaus, a lawyer, and Stephanie Christopher, a physician assistant, and their many accomplishments. He was a loving husband, devoted father, adoring grandfather, and faithful friend.
Jerry and Betty considered themselves fortunate to have had opportunities to travel widely including many parts of Europe and Australia. After retiring, they enjoyed biking the wonderful trails in Sioux Falls and Minnesota, and having time to visit friends and family.
In 2012, Jerry and Betty moved into the Anthem Ranch community in Broomfield, CO to be closer to their two daughters and six grandkids, where they have been blessed with many new friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty, of 57 years, daughter Kim (Tim Noteboom), son David, daughter Stephanie (Eric Christopher); three granddaughters: Mason, Ellis and Harper Noteboom; three grandsons: Eli, Isaac and Jonah Christopher; two brothers: Bernard (Lorna) and Dennis (Myra), both of Howard, SD; six sisters: Marilyn (Jim Tucek), Mitchell, SD, Margie Schoenrock, Pierre, SD, Irene Colling, Howard, SD, Jeanne (Dick Simpson), Madison, SD, Phyllis (John Olson), Sioux Falls, SD and Donna (Randy Page), Sioux Falls, SD; four sisters-in-law: Bonnie (George Saxton), Centennial, CO, Pat (Dave Bonacker), Sioux Falls, SD, Linda Marquardt (Bob Lund), Cortez, FL, and Elaine Feldhaus, Waterloo, NE; and two brothers-in-law: Darrel Spader, Howard, SD, and Larry Lanners (Patti), St. George, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick Feldhaus, and sister Joan Spader.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. The service will be live streamed at http://www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com/
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, CO.
Louisville, CO - Jerry Feldhaus, 80, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Juniper Village in Louisville, Colorado with his beloved wife Betty at his side.
Jerry was born in Canova, SD, on June 16, 1939, the oldest of eleven children, to Mary (Reisch) and Bernard Feldhaus. He grew up on a farm one-half mile north of Howard, SD, and attended St. Agatha's grade school and high school. After graduating from high school, he studied auctioneering, and later attended the Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, SD. It was in the fall of 1959 that he met the love of his life Betty (Lanners) from Salem, SD. They were married August 18, 1962 following Jerry's return from Fort Sill, OK, where he had been deployed as a Sergeant in the South Dakota Army National Guard, and where he had obtained his single-engine pilot's license.
Jerry's first job in Sioux Falls was at Federated Finance Company. He later joined Union Bank and Trust (which became United National Bank following a merger) as a loan officer, branch manager and eventually branch administrator for eastern South Dakota. In July 1979, he was pleased to join The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, serving as a senior officer in a variety of roles involving branch administration, operations and technological change for over 30 years. For many years, he served on the Board of Directors for the bank's holding company, Minnehaha Banshares, and also served as President and CEO and, later, Chairman, of Farmer's State Bank, a subsidiary bank in Flandreau, SD.
During his career, he recognized the importance of continuing education and enrolled in many courses from the American Institute of Banking as well as completing a three year program at the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin - Madison, and later served on its Banker Advisory Board. He also was active in the South Dakota Bankers Association, serving on its Board of Directors for many years, attending state and national conferences and events, and participating in legislative meetings in Pierre and Washington, DC. In all, Jerry served the banking industry for over 50 years, loving every minute of it.
Jerry and Betty were devoted members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls for 47 years and Jerry was honored to serve on the church's Finance Committee. Additionally, he was actively involved in the Downtown Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club and he served on the Board of the Westward Ho Country Club.
Jerry was a life-long hunter who particularly enjoyed hunting pheasants, ducks, deer and geese, as well as sporting clays and trapshooting. He also enjoyed golf, was an accomplished handyman, enjoyed woodworking, and loved spending time with family and friends. He was so very proud of his three children, Kim Feldhaus, a physician, David Feldhaus, a lawyer, and Stephanie Christopher, a physician assistant, and their many accomplishments. He was a loving husband, devoted father, adoring grandfather, and faithful friend.
Jerry and Betty considered themselves fortunate to have had opportunities to travel widely including many parts of Europe and Australia. After retiring, they enjoyed biking the wonderful trails in Sioux Falls and Minnesota, and having time to visit friends and family.
In 2012, Jerry and Betty moved into the Anthem Ranch community in Broomfield, CO to be closer to their two daughters and six grandkids, where they have been blessed with many new friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty, of 57 years, daughter Kim (Tim Noteboom), son David, daughter Stephanie (Eric Christopher); three granddaughters: Mason, Ellis and Harper Noteboom; three grandsons: Eli, Isaac and Jonah Christopher; two brothers: Bernard (Lorna) and Dennis (Myra), both of Howard, SD; six sisters: Marilyn (Jim Tucek), Mitchell, SD, Margie Schoenrock, Pierre, SD, Irene Colling, Howard, SD, Jeanne (Dick Simpson), Madison, SD, Phyllis (John Olson), Sioux Falls, SD and Donna (Randy Page), Sioux Falls, SD; four sisters-in-law: Bonnie (George Saxton), Centennial, CO, Pat (Dave Bonacker), Sioux Falls, SD, Linda Marquardt (Bob Lund), Cortez, FL, and Elaine Feldhaus, Waterloo, NE; and two brothers-in-law: Darrel Spader, Howard, SD, and Larry Lanners (Patti), St. George, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick Feldhaus, and sister Joan Spader.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. The service will be live streamed at http://www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com/
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, CO.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.