Jerry Flatebo
Easley - Jerry Elwin Flatebo, 83, husband of Connie Lynn Flatebo, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Born in Storden, MN, a son of the late Jens Johann Flatebo and the late Erikka Nielsen Flatebo, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed life, traveling, Southern Gospel music, playing Norwegian Parcheesi, racing, trains, cars, and spending time with his family. Mr. Flatebo traveled the country as a truck driver for Prax Air and retired after many years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Wendei Stoltie (Perry); grandchildren, Jimmy Stoltie and Hayley Smitley; two sons; and many more family members.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Kermit Flatebo, Jimmy Flatebo, Gordon Flatebo, and Douglas Flatebo; and sisters, Waunita Wilkinson and Cleo McIlwain.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choosing.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC