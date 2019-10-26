|
|
Jerry Gruenhagen
De Smet - Jerome "Jerry" Joe Gruenhagen, 74, passed away with family by his side on October 25, 2019, after a brief and brave battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 AM Monday, October 28, 2019, at American Lutheran Church, De Smet, SD, with Reverend Jonathon Dolan officiating. Burial will follow at De Smet Cemetery, De Smet, SD. Visitation hours are 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Osthus Funeral Home, De Smet.
Jerry, the son of Gene and Carolyn (Laderer) Gruenhagen, was born on December 15, 1944, in Madison, SD. The family lived on a farm near Wentworth, and later moved to a farm near DeSmet.
Jerry graduated from DeSmet High School in 1962. He married Jeanne Kruse on May 2, 1965. They took over the family farm in 1982 and this farm became lake front property in 1983-84, and by 1987 Jerry and Jeanne started a small campground, Jerry's Country Estate, on the southwest edge of Lake Thompson.
Grateful for having shared in Jerry's life are his wife, Jeanne; his children: Jason(Tristin) Gruenhagen and Jeff (Stacie) Gruenhagen, DeSmet; and Jill (Bill) Vincent, Volga; 8 grandchildren: Lyric, Aria, Grayson, Gage, Gannon, Tayton, Miakken, and Talya; his brother, Greg (Mary) Gruenhagen, Minneapolis, MN; his sister, Janelle Smith and her fiancé, Wayne Olsen, Pierre, SD; and an uncle, Gale (Shirley) Gruenhagen, Oldham, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant sister, Debra Gruenhagen; and a brother-in-law Rod Smith.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019