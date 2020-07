Jerry HoffmanYankton - Jerome "Jerry" Hoffman, 59, of Yankton, SD, died July 27, 2020, at his home.Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 30 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 7:00 PM.For more information, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com