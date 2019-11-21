Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Sioux Falls - Jerry A. Jones, age 72, of Sioux Falls passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial Services will begin at 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-7pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Rita of Sioux Falls; 4 children, Kristy (Joel) Hazel of Baltic, Tasha (Robert) O'Meara of Dell Rapids, Stacy Jones of Sioux Falls, Jed (Korrine) Jones of Sioux Falls; 8 grandchildren, Bittany and Zachary Hazel, Makaylah and Orran O'Meara, Anaya Jones, Austin Dagley, Emilee Jones, Ian Jones; 4 sibilings, Ralph (Jerrilyn) Jones of Sioux Falls, Joyce (Larry) Ferdig of Sioux Falls, (twin brother) Jack (Dennise) Jones of Pemberton, WA, Lori (Stephen) Jones-Armstrong of Winchester, VA; sister-in-law, Cindy (James) Buss of Hartford and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella (Roberts) Jones and 6 siblings, Dennis Jones, Janis Oleson, Glen Jones, Michael Jones and Kenneth Jones.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
