Jerry KernsDell Rapids - Jerome "Jerry" Kerns, 55, of Dell Rapids passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home surrounded by family after a courageous, long-fought battle with cancer.Jerry was born October 15, 1964 in Dell Rapids, SD to Jerome Kerns and Carrie (Reurink) Hanneman. He was raised in Dell Rapids, SD and graduated from Dell Rapids High School in 1983. He attended South Dakota State University where he met his wife Lynn (Mueller) Kerns. They were married on August 29, 1987 in Tripp, SD, and resided in Dell Rapids, SD. The couple had 3 children: Elizabeth, Emily, and Jordan.Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Lynn of Dell Rapids, SD; 3 children: Elizabeth (Alex) Jones of Harrisburg, SD; Emily (Andrew) Ahrendt of Dell Rapids, SD; and Jordan Kerns of Dell Rapids, SD; grandson Connor Jones; and parents, Carrie (Don) Hanneman of Dell Rapids, SD.Jerry was preceded in death by his father Jerome Kerns of Dell Rapids, SD; mother and father in law, Marvin and Helen (Nolz) Mueller of Tripp, SD; half sister Sharon (Kerns) Koopman of Baltic, SD; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Visitation for Jerry will be held at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids, SD on Sunday, June 28 from 1-4 pm. A celebration of life will be held at Dell Rapids Reformed Church on Monday, June 29 at 10:30 am. The funeral will be live streamed on the Minnehaha Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page. Jerry and his family request that guests attending wear their gameday attire of his favorite teams: Vikings, Huskers, Jackrabbits, and Twins.Memorial may be directed to SDSU or the Reformed Church of Dell Rapids.