|
|
Jerry Kreun
Canton, SD - Jerry Allen Kreun, age 29, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Harrisburg, SD. Memorial services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23 at Canton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.
Jerry was born on December 12, 1989 in Pipestone, MN to Doug and Mary (Sunderland) Kreun. He was baptized at 1st English Lutheran Church in Lennox, SD and confirmed at Grand Valley Lutheran Church in Canton, SD. Jerry attended school in Lennox and Canton before obtaining his GED. Jerry loved spending time with his children, Kaylin and Cooper. He enjoyed music, remixing songs, and playing guitar. He also was a talented artist and cook.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Tiffany and their children, Kaylin and Cooper, Harrisburg, SD; father, Doug Kreun, Pipestone, MN; mother, Mary (Mike) Eliason, Canton, SD; brothers, Timothy Kreun, Pipestone, MN and Harley Eliason, Canton, SD; sister, Kari (Brandon) Rozeboom, Sioux Center, IA; in-laws, Jerry (Kathy) Lottman; grandparents, Mary B. Eliason; Canton, SD; Jerry (Bev) Kreun, Edgerton, MN, and Lorraine (Dennis Viland) Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Allen Sunderland and Harley Eliason, and special uncle, Nathan Sunderland.
www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019