Jerry L. Zacharias
1943 - 2020
Jerry L. Zacharias

Hartford - Jerry Zacharias was born on January 27th, 1943 to Nellie (Van Kekrix) and Herman Zacharias. He grew up in Hartford, SD on a farm northwest of town. After graduation he started his lifelong passion in the construction industry with Sweetman construction. He married Karen Runge on March 11, 1964. He was later drafted into the Army that same year and headed to start his service in Fort Hood Texas, later being stationed in Germany.

Upon their return to SD, Karen and Jerry settled into a life in Hartford while continuing his construction work. He later started his own company, Zacharias Construction, which his sons took over as he reached retirement. He took great pride in hearing about their road construction projects and talking with them about the new equipment.

Jerry had many passions in life, including watching Dale Earnhardt and NASCAR races on Sundays and taking pictures of the many construction projects he was on, trucks he worked on, or the trips he took. He was also an avid auction attendee and frequently purchased collectible toys and cars. Jerry was blessed in life with many friends that he was grateful to have shared his time with.

Jerry passed away at his home in Hartford on July 24th.

Thankful to have shared his life are his family, Karen Zacharias of Sioux Falls, SD; Jeff and Brenda Zacharias, Justin and Katie Zacharias, Jarad and Amy Zacharias, all of Hartford, SD, Sara and Nick Bentele, Derek and Katlyn Zacharias and Andrew Zacharias, all of Sioux Falls, SD; 14 grandchildren; one great grandchild and his sister, Bonnie and Butch Struck of Humboldt, SD.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Gary and Jason Zacharias.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel. Interment will be in the Hartford Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00-7:00 pm Monday at the Westside Chapel.

In lieu of memorial gifts, please share your stories of Jerry with friends and family.

Jerry's funeral will be available for viewing via live stream on the Miller Funeral Home, You Tube Channel. You may access the live stream by copying this link: https://youtu.be/wUEzkPqileo

www.millerfh.com







Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
