Jerry Lee Bell
Sioux Falls - Jerry Lee Bell, 61, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
Survivors include his children, Shania Bell, Marcus (Annette) Backer, Schuyler (Heather Perry) Backer; brother Robert (Laurie) Bell; sister Bonnie Evans; step sister, Jeri Van Den Hoek; niece Bobbie Lynn (Aaron) Williams, Teri (Leland) Ruzicka, and Jeanie Evans.
A memorial service will be held 10:00am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00am with family present.www.heritagesfsd.com