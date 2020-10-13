1/
Jerry Lee Bell
Jerry Lee Bell

Sioux Falls - Jerry Lee Bell, 61, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Survivors include his children, Shania Bell, Marcus (Annette) Backer, Schuyler (Heather Perry) Backer; brother Robert (Laurie) Bell; sister Bonnie Evans; step sister, Jeri Van Den Hoek; niece Bobbie Lynn (Aaron) Williams, Teri (Leland) Ruzicka, and Jeanie Evans.

A memorial service will be held 10:00am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00am with family present.www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
