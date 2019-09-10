|
Jerry Poe, 76, of Sioux Falls, died September 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls.
Jerry Lynn Poe was born March 21, 1943 at Watertown, SD to Jack and Lorna Poe. He moved to Sioux Falls in 1954 and graduated from Washington High School in 1961.
Jerry Served in the Army from September 7, 1961 until September 7, 1964. He was overseas in Korea from 1962-1963.
On July 25, 1969 he married Barbara Ann Lucas at Christ the King Parish in Sioux Falls, SD. Jerry worked as a driver for Pepsi Cola for 38 years. He enjoyed nature, weather, wildlife, fishing and anything that comes out of the water.
Sharing his life are his wife, Barb of Sioux Falls; three children, Terry (JoAnna) Poe of Eagan, MN, Tina (Dwaine) Wagner of Columbia, SC and Tim Poe of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren, Savannah and Madeline Poe, Autumn, Ashley, Allison and Annika O'Dell and Braydon Lauay; one great grandchild, Avery Hayes; and his brother, Howard (Carol) Poe of Las Vegas, NV.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lorna Poe.
Funeral services will begin 1:00 pm Wednesday at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, followed by a Rosary and Scripture service at 7:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Katharine Drexel Parish or to Good Samaritan Luther Manor.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 10, 2019