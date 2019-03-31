|
|
Jerry Siemonsma
Hartford - Jerry Siemonsma, of Hartford, SD passed away Wednesday, Mach 27th, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Jerry was born on December 1st, 1944 to Elmer and Florence (Honrath) Siemonsma in Sioux Falls. He attended school in Colton. Following graduation, he joined the US Army in 1963 and served for 3 years.
On December 12th, 1969 Jerry was united in marriage to Marilyn Hortness in Hartford, SD. The couple became loving parents to their two children, Kent and Cheri.
Upon returning from the Army Jerry worked for Ace Sign Co., John Morrell Co. for 20 years, and then went to truck driving. He drove for Brandon Wood and Blachowske Truck Line and also delivered firetrucks for Rosenbauer Co. of Lyons, SD. He also helped farmers when they would need him.
Jerry liked the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His greatest hunting experience was shooting an elk. Lake Erie fishing trips were always remembered. His most memorable fishing experience was winning the Morrell fishing tournament on the Missouri River with his son, Kent.
Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post in Hartford. He also served as the mayor for Hartford.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife of 49 years, Marilyn; son, Kent (Kathy) Siemonsma of Humboldt, SD; daughter, Cheri (Jason) Winter of Folsom, CA; sisters, Mary Ann Tennessen, Jean Baustian, Bernice (Harry) Blomgren, Theresa (Robert) Hay and Joan (Randy) Comer; brothers, James (Marcene), Steve (Linda), Vince (Diane), Don (Vicki) and Patrick Siemonsma (Charlotte); and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Florence; and brothers, Robert, John, Charles and William.
Memorial Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, April 5th, 2019 and Memorial Service 10:30 am Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Family request casual dress. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 31, 2019