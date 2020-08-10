1/1
Jerry Teslow
Jerry Teslow

Sioux Falls - Jerry Teslow, 87, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed. Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

Gerald D. "Jerry" Teslow, son of Palmer and Norma (Weller) Teslow, was born April 9, 1933 in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up there and graduated from Washington High School. Jerry began his career as an electrician while still in high school.

Jerry entered the U.S. Army on January 15, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD. He was discharged on September 18, 1952 in San Francisco, CA and returned to Sioux Falls.

Jerry was united in marriage with Julie D. Gibson on October 1, 1955 in Sioux Falls. The couple made their home and raised their family there. Jerry worked for a number of local and out of town electrical contractors over the years. He worked on powerhouses, substations, schools, churches and hospitals along with a variety of smaller projects, serving as foreman on many of them. He retired in 1995.

Jerry was a member of East Side Lutheran Church, the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local 426 for over 55 years. Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. In retirement, he also enjoyed visits to his daughter in Arizona, dog training and restoring old cars.

Grateful for having shared his life are two children, Mike Teslow and his wife, Chris, Sioux Falls, SD, Jill Teslow-Rowland and her husband, Max, Phoenix, AZ; five granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; a special companion, Shirley Styke, Inwood, IA; and many other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Julie, on April 1, 2003; his parents, Palmer and Norma Teslow; a brother, James Teslow; and two sisters, Rona Haberman and Norma Jean DeBoer. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
