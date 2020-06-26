Jerry Tim
Harrisburg - Jerry Edward Tim, age 72, son of Edward and Doreen (Keipke) Tim died on June 24, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a Sears appliance technician for 24 years. Since then he worked at Trail Ridge Retirement Center, Sioux Falls School Bus Inc, Faith Baptist Fellowship and Home Instead.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lois and two children; Mark Tim, Harrisburg and Karen Tim, Sioux Falls; two sisters and one brother, one sister-in-law ad two brothers-in-law.
A funeral service will be held for Jerry at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Faith Baptist Fellowship Church. A private family burial will precede the service. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.