Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Baltic Lutheran Church
Baltic, SD
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
1942 - 2019
Jerry Wehde Obituary
Jerry Wehde

Baltic - Jerry Lee Wehde, 77, Baltic died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM FRIDAY, November 29, 2019 at Baltic Lutheran Church, Baltic. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM TUESDAY, November 26, 2019 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Burial will be at 8:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

Jerry Lee was born July 4, 1942 to parents Clarence and Edna (Ullom) Wehde. He grew up in the Baltic area and graduated from Baltic High School in 1960. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He farmed in the Baltic area for 70 years and also was a truck driver for 30 plus years. Jerry was married to Dorothy Trigg.

Jerry was a member of the Baltic American Legion and the VFW.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Dawn Wehde, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Trace (Lauren) Wehde, Vancouver, Washington; and Jon (Amy) Wehde, Baltic; grandchildren Julian Wehde, Flora Wehde, Kendrick Voigt-Wehde, Jordyn Wehde, and Skylar Wehde; his brother Ronnie Wehde, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Janice Wehde, Floorsville, Texas and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edna Wehde; a brother, Richard; and Dorothy Wehde.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
