Jesse Flemming
Sioux Falls - Jesse J. Flemming, 33, Sioux Falls, SD, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 7:00pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7pm. Inurnment at a later date at Esterly Cemetery, Florence, SD.
He will be deeply missed by his mother, Juanita, Madison, SD; brother, Ryan Flemming, Sioux Falls; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his special dog, Charlee.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.