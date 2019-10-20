|
|
Jessica L. Rosheim
Sioux Falls - Jessica L. Rosheim, 37, beloved daughter and sister, died unexpectedly on Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Her Celebration of Life service will be 10 AM Thur., Oct. 24 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Oct. 23 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include her parents, Myron and Bonnie Rosheim, Sioux Falls; her sister, Chrissy (Travis) Petty, Viborg, SD; 3 nieces, Maci, Lyla and Lillian; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019