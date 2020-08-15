Jessica Lynn Ugland
Minneapolis, MN - Jessica Lynn Ugland, 34, formerly of Sioux Falls, died on August 12, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN following a lengthy illness. A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation. A more complete obituary and a link to view her service online please go to www.georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared her life are her parents, Terry and Sandy Ugland; sister, Jamie Remare; brother, Cody Ugland; her partner, Karl Reir; niece, MaKenzie Johnson; nephew, Lukas Remare; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jessica was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Everett and Donna Ugland; maternal grandparents, Arlo and Tillena Carlson; and two aunts, Karen Reiter and Gail Miller.