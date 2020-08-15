1/1
Jessica Lynn Ugland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Lynn Ugland

Minneapolis, MN - Jessica Lynn Ugland, 34, formerly of Sioux Falls, died on August 12, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN following a lengthy illness. A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation. A more complete obituary and a link to view her service online please go to www.georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared her life are her parents, Terry and Sandy Ugland; sister, Jamie Remare; brother, Cody Ugland; her partner, Karl Reir; niece, MaKenzie Johnson; nephew, Lukas Remare; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jessica was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Everett and Donna Ugland; maternal grandparents, Arlo and Tillena Carlson; and two aunts, Karen Reiter and Gail Miller.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved