Jessie Hagemeyer

Jessie HagemeyerSioux Falls - Jessie Mae (LaFortune) Hagemeyer, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in her home after a courageous but brief battle with breast cancer.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Donald Hagemeyer; daughter, Rebecca (Troy) Mielitz; grandchildren, Kelsey (Philip) Pranger and Nicholas Mielitz; great-grandchildren, Leiyssa Lee and Jaylen Jade Pranger all of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters, Carolyn Morrison, Piedmont, SC, Sylvia (James) Bies, Huron, SD; brother, Terry LaFortune, Easley, SC; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation with the family present Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5 to 7pm. Celebration of life service Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00PM at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD