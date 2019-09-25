|
Jill Greenfield
Sioux Falls - Jill Marie Greenfield died on September 23, 2019 while a resident at the Dougherty Hospice House after a courageous 11-year battle with cancer. Daughter of Russ and Carol Greenfield, Jill was born on October 4, 1965.
Jill received her primary education at Robert Frost Elementary School, Patrick Henry Middle School, and Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls. While at Lincoln, Jill was drum major in the award-winning Lincoln High School band. She also served as Senior Class President. Jill was a foreign exchange student in Wasserburg, Germany for one year following high school graduation.
Jill graduated from the University of Minnesota with combined degrees in International Relations and German. She attended the University of Freiburg in Germany during her senior year at the University of Minnesota.
Following graduation from the University of Minnesota, she served as a legislative liaison in the office of Senator Larry Pressler of South Dakota in Washington, D.C.
Jill decided to further pursue her education while in Washington, D.C. and obtained her MBA degree from George Washington University. As part of her MBA program, she interned at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.
Following graduation, Jill visited Naples, FL and fell in love with the community. She was hired by the Collier County Home Builders Association to assist them in their marketing efforts.
Jill was then hired by the Collier County Development Council to serve as the manager of inter-governmental relations between Collier County and the City of Naples, FL.
While living in Orlando, FL, Jill received her real estate license as an associate and in April of 2014, her Florida brokers license.
Nurses and doctors attending Jill were most appreciative that she would greet them with a smile and thank them for their care. Jill's family and friends will remember Jill as a true joy to be around, and most of all her kind and loving demeanor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Greenfield Family Scholarship Fund at Augustana University or the Lincoln High School Band Foundation.
Jill is survived by her parents, Russ and Carol, her brother, Gregg and his wife, Julie, and nephews Paul T. and Michael J. Greenfield.
Jill's grandparents, Fred and Henrietta Greenfield and Arthur and Gertrude Reuter and her brother, Thomas Russell Greenfield, predeceased her.
Jill's memorial service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 25, 2019