Jill Kathleen (Collins) Nordquist
Jill Kathleen (Collins) Nordquist, 58, passed from this life into eternal life on March 18, 2020 at her home in Sioux Falls. Jill was born on February 18, 1962 to Jerry Collins and Judy Collins (Shoemaker). Jill grew up in Sioux Falls, SD graduating from Lincoln High School and attended college at ASU in Tempe, AZ. Jill was an amazing daughter, sister and friend to all. She was a caring, creative, loving woman always quick to help others. Jill loved to garden and cook and was fabulous at both. Jill is survived by her father Jerry Collins and brother John Collins both of Sioux Falls and sisters Julia Collins (Dave Hrusovsky) of Sioux Falls, Jackie Collins of Omaha, Jeannie Collins of Las Vegas, Jessica Collins of Minneapolis and nephews Patrick Collins, Clayton and Carson Hrusovsky all of Sioux Falls. Due to travel concerns related to COVID-19 there will be no memorial service. The family looks forward to a celebration of life this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Sioux Falls in appreciation of their assistance in re-homing Jill's beloved cats Sadie and Mr Bodacious or to a charity of your choice.www.harrisburgchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020