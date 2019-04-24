Resources
Canton, SD - Jill Olinger, age 57, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 26 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Canton, SD. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at St. Dominic's. A scripture service will be held at 7 p.m.

Jill is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons, Josh, Canton, SD, Travis (Alex) Canton, SD and Hayden, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Lorelai and Eleanor; parents, Curt (Sally) Jorgenson, Sioux Falls, SD; brothers, Brad (Kay Ann) Jorgenson, Taylor Lake Village, TX and Todd (Heidi) Jorgenson, Madison, SD; sister, Kathy Miller, Dallas, TX; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kim. Memorials may be directed to St. Dominic Catholic Church. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
