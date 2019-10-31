|
Jill Pickart
Sioux Falls - Jill L. Pickart, age 50 of Sioux Falls passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Celebration of Life for Jill will be 6:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM on Sunday, also at the funeral home.
Jill Lynn Pickart was born to John (Jack) Pickart and Margaret (Staudenmaier) Pickart in Sioux Falls, SD on April 22, 1969. Despite being born with special needs, Jill overcame many hurdles and lived life with a passion that was obvious to anyone that met her.
Jill was a resident at Hope Haven in Rock Valley, IA. Jill moved to the Mariana group home in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 18, where she lived with her second family for the next 32 years. In keeping with Jill's loving generous spirit, it was her family's decision to donate life so that others may live.
Throughout her life, Jill made numerous friends wherever she would go and spread laughter to all those she met. She was also blessed to have been surrounded by the caring and compassionate caregivers at Lifescape.
Grateful for sharing her life are her brothers, Michael Pickart of Minneapolis, MN and Mark (Susan) Pickart of St Paul, MN; her sisters Kris (Bob) Malloy of Parkston, SD; Robin (Scott Hohn) of Parkston, SD and Colleen (Joe) Anderson, Sioux Falls, SD; her stepmother, Carolyn Pickart of Tea, SD; ten nieces and nephews; special friends, Russell Anderson and Tim Knudsen.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Pickart and Margaret (Staudenmaier) Pickart.
In honor of Jill's friends at the Mariana group home, the family has designated Lifescape for memorial contributions.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019