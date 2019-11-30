Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Jim A. Petersen

Jim A. Petersen Obituary
Jim A. Petersen

Brandon, SD - James "Jim" A. Petersen, 86, Brandon, died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, after a brief illness.

Visitation will be 4:30-6:30pm, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Brandon Lutheran Church. Memorial services will begin at 6:30pm. Inurnment will be at Pleasantview Cemetery in Hayti, SD at a later date.

Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, Darlene, Sioux Falls; four children, Lynne (Mark) Erickson, Valley Springs, Mark (Della Wiese) Petersen, Brandon, Todd (Patty) Petersen, Sioux Falls, and Beth Lynn, Sturgis; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, and four siblings, Delbert Petersen, Watertown, Harley (Marilyn) Petersen, Watertown, Wayne Petersen, Minneapolis, and Norma, of Connecticut.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
