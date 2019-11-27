|
Fr. Jim Barnett O.P.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Fr. Jim Barnett O.P. will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, on Saturday, Dec. 7th at 10:30 AM. Fr. Jim died peacefully on October 4th in Chicago at the age of 80. He was a member of the Dominican Community for 60 years. Born on Dec. 5th, 1938 to James and Lucille (Weber) Barnett, he was the 4th of seven children is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jan Shapiro and Koky Risner. Jim attended Cathedral Grade School and High School in Sioux Falls and St. Mary's College in Winona. He entered the Dominican Order in 1958 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1965.
Fr. Jim will be remembered for his thoughtful preaching of liberation theology, and his kind and gentle nature. His love for all people, especially those facing adversity can be seen in his spirit, energy, humor, and dedication to all. His selfless service and commitment included working in student campus ministry in New Mexico and counseling inmates as a prison chaplain in Houston.
After years as novice master in St. Louis and director of formation for seminarians in Denver, Fr. Jim entered into what would become a ministry that would mark and shape his life. From 1985-1997 he served the poor and oppressed in El Salvador during the time of civil war and worked with Mother Teresa nuns ministering to AIDS victims in Honduras. Fr. Jim was dedicated to improving the lives of others. He listened fully with compassion and love. No one who spent time with him was left unchanged.
Fr. Jim is survived by his siblings, Mary Lue Daniels, Vicki Gero, Bill (Kerry Cashman), and Pat (Keith Schroeder) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial donations can be made to Project Salvador, a womens' artisan co-op he helped found; to "No More Deaths", a border ministry, or to the .
