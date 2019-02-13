|
Jim Elliott
Sioux Falls - Jim Elliott, 74, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, SD. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home in Brandon, where the family will greet friends until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Francis House.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Linda Elliott of Sioux Falls; daughter, Jill Kiefer and her husband, Rob of Valley Springs, SD; son, Keith Elliott and his wife, Kim of Sioux Falls; son, Steve Elliott and his wife, Kim of Duluth, MN; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Faith Anderson of San Diego, CA; brother, Jan Elliott of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada; and a host of relatives and friends. The family would like pass on their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Sanford Hospital for their care and support.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 13, 2019