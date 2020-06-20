Jim Lund
Sioux Falls, SD - James "Jim" V. Lund, age 76 died Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by his family at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service.
Jim was born on October 26, 1943 in Hudson, SD to Obel and Lois (Baldwin) Lund. He graduated from Rock Valley High School in 1961, where he participated in FFA, Prep Club, and track. He married Marilyn Snyder on February 12, 1972 in Sioux Falls, SD. Jason was born to this union.
Jim spent his career in the egg business working for Waldbaums and Michael's Foods. He began at the bottom and worked his way into management. He managed several plants and will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to the industry.
Jim loved fishing, traveling, spending time outdoors, reading, WWI and WWII history, attending his son's activities, and Chrysler hot rods. He was a math genius and could build/fix anything. He also enjoyed working with and spending time with his best friend, Harry Dykstra.
Grateful for sharing her life are his wife of 48 years, Marilyn; son Jason (Rachelle) Lund; sister, Deborah (Dennis) Howard; special friend, Harry (Bev) Dykstra; nieces, Jill and Niki; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Sheila. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.