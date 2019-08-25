|
|
Jim Monick
Sioux Falls - Jim Monick, born February 17, 1958, of Sioux Falls, passed away August 23, 2019 in Sioux Falls.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, August 27 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. Visitation from 5:30 - 7:30 to be followed by a short prayer service. Interment will be at 10:30 Wednesday, August 28, at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Jim was born in Rapid City to Fred and Marie Monick. Jim is part of a family of seven children. He graduated from Lincoln High School and University of South Dakota.
Jim enjoyed his circle of friends and would do anything for them. He had a great mechanical aptitude and could fix (or break) nearly anything. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Jim worked at Monick Pipe & Supply from an early age (before child labor laws), and he and his twin brother John have owned and operated the company for the past 20 years. Jim took great pride in serving his customers.
The family would like thank Paula Haggar and Sue Monick for their unwavering compassion and kindness throughout Jim's illness. If anyone is a candidate for sainthood, they are. Jim was attended to by a remarkable team of healthcare providers: Dr. Heidi McKean, Christina Gant, Vicki Buhr and many other Avera staff members. We are so grateful for their care. We would also like to thank Jim's friends and customers for all their concern and kindness.
Grateful for having shared his life are his parents Fred and Marie Monick, his six siblings - Lynda (Jay) Isenberg, Fred (Marti) Monick, Pat Monick, John (Sue) Monick, Doug (Sheah Pirnack) Monick, Tom Monick. He also leaves a number nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Rhonda Monick.
www.millerfh
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019