Jim Niday
Sioux Falls - James "Jim" William Niday, loving father, died unexpectedly of a stroke on October 22, 2019 in Brandon, South Dakota. He was 52 years old.
Jim Niday was born September 13, 1967 in Garden Grove, California to James Richard and Cecelia Elizabeth (Harris) Niday. He attended Omaha public schools and graduated from Omaha Bryan in 1985. Following high school, he worked the majority of his life in metal fabrication in the Bellevue and Omaha, Nebraska area.
On September 17, 1994, Jim was united in marriage with Kelly Masek in Omaha, Nebraska. The couple purchased their first house in Omaha and became loving parents to their two children.
Jim became involved as a Boy Scout leader and was a long-time member of the St. Bernadette Men's Club. As a member of the Men's Club he was heavily involved with coaching his kids' sports teams, working the festival and helping out wherever needed. He was a lifelong loyal Husker football and Lakers basketball fan. He was a trivia king, comedian, charmer, passionate about rock music and enjoyed going to concerts. In recent years, Jim lived and worked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He loved traveling, taking his kids to new places and experiencing new things, like ATV'ing in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Cecelia Niday. Survived by and grateful for having shared his life are his spouse, Kelly; son, Christopher; daughter, Emily; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Erik) Sonnier; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Abigail, and Sophia Sonnier: sister, Mary (Robert) Niday Russell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be addressed to the family. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held 1:00 - 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 9th in the St. Bernadette Social Hall at 7600 South 42nd St, Bellevue, Nebraska.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019