Jimmie Stone
Sioux Falls - Jim Stone, 85, Sioux Falls, SD, died January 13, 2020, in Sioux Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Stone, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters, Janice Hemme, LeMars, IA, LaVonne Pease (Glenn), Blaine, MN; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and Dorothy's sisters, Ada, Lola, Shirley, Nancy and Bonnie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Denton; sister, Dona Dressen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Larry Borgum Scholarship at Augustana University, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, YMCA, or charity of sender's choice.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020