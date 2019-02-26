Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Burns

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Burns Obituary
Joan Burns

Sioux Falls - Joan Yvonne Burns, 91, died on February 23, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD with burial at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, with a liturgical wake service to follow the visitation at 7:30 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 8 children: Bob (Ofelia) Burns, Tampa, FL, Peggy (Tom) Kelly, Sioux Falls, Tim (Nancy) Burns, Sioux Falls, Pauline (Doug) Zima, Onawa, IA, Tom (Jennifer) Burns, Martell, NE, Bill (Tonya) Burns, Sioux Falls, Joe (Barb) Burns, Sioux Falls, and Suzanne (fiancé, Larry Phillips) Anderson, Rice, MN; 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother, John (Maurine) Hubert, Blencoe, IA; sister, Suzanne Ellensohn, LeMars, IA; sister-in-law, Betty Nassif, Sioux City, IA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Laurent & Prudence Hubert; husband, Thomas J. Burns; infant grandsons, Adam Burns & Joseph Zima; sister, Rosemarie Marley; infant siblings, Laurent and Pauline Hubert; brothers-in-laws, Edwin Ellensohn and Leo Marley. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now