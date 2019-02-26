|
|
Joan Burns
Sioux Falls - Joan Yvonne Burns, 91, died on February 23, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD with burial at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, with a liturgical wake service to follow the visitation at 7:30 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 8 children: Bob (Ofelia) Burns, Tampa, FL, Peggy (Tom) Kelly, Sioux Falls, Tim (Nancy) Burns, Sioux Falls, Pauline (Doug) Zima, Onawa, IA, Tom (Jennifer) Burns, Martell, NE, Bill (Tonya) Burns, Sioux Falls, Joe (Barb) Burns, Sioux Falls, and Suzanne (fiancé, Larry Phillips) Anderson, Rice, MN; 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother, John (Maurine) Hubert, Blencoe, IA; sister, Suzanne Ellensohn, LeMars, IA; sister-in-law, Betty Nassif, Sioux City, IA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Laurent & Prudence Hubert; husband, Thomas J. Burns; infant grandsons, Adam Burns & Joseph Zima; sister, Rosemarie Marley; infant siblings, Laurent and Pauline Hubert; brothers-in-laws, Edwin Ellensohn and Leo Marley. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019