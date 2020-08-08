Joan M. HorstmanSioux Falls - Joan Marie (Kappenman) Horstman, 84, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday August 5, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Mass for Joan will be offered at 10:30 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road, Sioux Falls, SD followed by a reception luncheon at the church. Committal services will conclude with internment at the Riverview Cemetery in Centerville SD. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.Joan was born on September 10, 1935, to Sylvester and Edna (Hook) Kappenman. She grew up in Centerville, SD where she graduated from Centerville High School, she continued education at South Dakota State University where she earned her Bachelors of Arts Degree in Education.Joan was united in marriage with William "Bill" August Horstman Sr. on November 29, 1957. They began their marriage by initially making their home in South Dakota, Bill and Joan then moved to Alaska in 1961, making Anchorage their home until 1976. They moved from Alaska to Mustang, OK, and then Omaha, NE, followed by Saint Charles, MO she eventually returned home to South Dakota after Bill's passing in 1993.Traveling and moving were not a hardship for Joan and Bill, but rather an opportunity for the family to see the United States together. Joan and Bill's travels took the family from Alaska to the "Lower 48" and other points numerous times, instilling a sense of wanderlust in their children.In her lifetime Joan was a teacher, a retail worker, and a hospital administrative assistant. No matter what job she took on, whether paid or as a volunteer, Joan approached her work with care, determination, and a respect for others.Joan was a devoted Catholic, she attended Mass on a weekly basis, always bringing the needs of others into her prayers. Family and friends were important to Joan, she could be depended upon to bring people together at a moment's notice.Joan is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Chris) Williams and her family: Jesse, Johanna, and Jennelle; her son, James "Jay" (Susan) Horstman and his family: Kylee and Madeline; and William "Bill" (Jill) Horstman and his family, Celli and August.Joan leaves behind numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and other family and friends around the country. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Edna Kappenman; her husband of 36 years, William "Bill" August Horstman. Joan was the surviving sibling of four brothers: Mark Kappenman, Patrick Kappenman, Jerry Kappenman (her twin brother) and Lawrence Kappenman and one sister, Sally (Kappenman) Bertelsen.Ruth, Jay, and Bill want to thank Joan's doctors, nurses, caregivers, friends, and family who comforted her in the final days of her life.Peace.For those in the Virginia area that are not able to attend, a Mass for the repose of Joan's soul will be held at 8:00 am Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, in Sterling, Virginia. Also, on a yet to be determined date, the family hopes to invite family and friends to a Celebration of Joan's life.In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 411 Wisconsin Street, Centerville, SD 57014.