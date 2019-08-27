|
Joan Nelson
Sioux Falls - Joan Wanda Nelson passed away on August 20, 2019 at Avera Hospital with her beloved daughters at her side, following complications from lung disease.
Joan was born Sept. 3, 1944 to Hannah (Juul) and Lawrence Hansen in Vermillion, SD. Joan went to high school in Vermillion graduating in 1962. She became a nursing student at South Dakota State University that fall. There she met and later married her husband of 54 years, Jeffrey B. Nelson. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1964. After marrying, Jeff and Joan moved around the country to Sioux City, IA, Kearney NE, Bozeman, MT, Fredonia, NY, Ann Arbor, MI and Brookings, SD before settling permanently in Sioux Falls, SD.
Joan was mother to two daughters: Trudy Billion (Matt) and Nicole Hempel (Tim) and grandmother to four: Leah, Taylor and Nicholas Billion and Nathan Hempel. Being a grandmother brought her so much joy. She loved hearing about all of their adventures and championed education for all four.
Joan was an avid reader, a sports enthusiast, a crossword puzzle aficionado and incredibly artistic. She was a self-taught painter, quilter, and calligrapher. Sadly, she passed none of these talents on to her children. As a life-long learner, she enjoyed taking college courses on a variety of subjects. She was a voracious learner and knew something about a wide range of topics.
Joan was a friend to all who knew her. Her advice and encouragement will be sorely missed by her daughters and grandchildren who loved her fiercely. We are grateful for having shared her life.
Joan was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, brother Lawrence Jr., and a host of aunts and uncles.
A graveside internment for Joan will be held Friday August 30, 2019, 4 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery by the southwest columbarium. Immediately following, a celebration of life gathering will be held at Trudy Billion's home. Memorial can be directed to the Siouxland Library Ronning Branch or the Sioux Falls Catholic Schools. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019