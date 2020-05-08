|
Joan (Johnson) Rovig
Phoenix, AZ - Joan (Johnson) Rovig, 60, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2020. Joan was born in Flandreau, SD on 10/05/1959. Joan is survived by her husband Jason, Mother, Delores, Brother, David, Sisters, Barb, Vicky, Gayle, Kristen, wonderful nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father Laurie and brother Troy. Jason and Joan married in April 2002. They spent 18 years of marriage and 21 total years together enjoying each other's company and all of their wonderful families. They were able to travel the world together, but liked most to just hang out and relax at home. The next place they meet will be the most special of all. There will be a gathering to celebrate Joan's life at Joan and Jason's home at a later date, as well as a ceremony at a later date in Flandreau, SD. Donations can be made to the Phoenix Children's hospital.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020