Joan S. Kimball
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan S. Kimball

Sioux Falls - Joan S. Kimball, 91, died Sat., May 30, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Thur., June 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 3 at the funeral home.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Kathleen (Dick) Thomas, Sharon (Kevin) Reilly and Debra (Dave) Moulton, all of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty Peters, Sioux Falls. Obit, online guestbook and a link to the livestream of the funeral are at georgeboom.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved