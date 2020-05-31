Joan S. Kimball
Sioux Falls - Joan S. Kimball, 91, died Sat., May 30, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Thur., June 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 3 at the funeral home.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Kathleen (Dick) Thomas, Sharon (Kevin) Reilly and Debra (Dave) Moulton, all of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty Peters, Sioux Falls. Obit, online guestbook and a link to the livestream of the funeral are at georgeboom.com.
Sioux Falls - Joan S. Kimball, 91, died Sat., May 30, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Thur., June 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 3 at the funeral home.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Kathleen (Dick) Thomas, Sharon (Kevin) Reilly and Debra (Dave) Moulton, all of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty Peters, Sioux Falls. Obit, online guestbook and a link to the livestream of the funeral are at georgeboom.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.