Joann Mary (Kapaun) Hines
Joann Mary (Kapaun) Hines

North Kansas City - Joann Mary (Kapaun) Hines died peacefully (not Covid-related) on June 28, 2020 in North Kansas City at the age of 86.

Joann was born on March 5, 1934 in Montrose, South Dakota to John "Jack" and Florence Kapaun. She graduated from Cathedral High School, and married James "Jim" Hines in 1952. Joann was a homemaker until the age of 40 when she completed a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse graduating from Penn Valley School of Nursing in 1974. Upon graduation, Joann worked at North Kansas City Hospital until 1987. Joann was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was an active member of the North Kansas City Hospital Auxiliary where she served as Board President several years and was granted many awards for her service. Jim and Joann were active and dedicated members of St. Charles Catholic Church. Joann will be remembered for her compassion and having a welcoming, friendly, outgoing and inclusive nature. She is preceded in death by her husband James, parents John and Florence Kapaun (maiden, O'Brien), brothers Frank, Ralph and Jim, and son John. Joann is survived by son Jeff and daughter Jana Brewer (Mike); grandchildren: Jennifer Agee (Darrell), Josephine and John Hines, and Lacey Brewer; great-grandchildren: Brent Agee (Robin) and Alyssa Picht (Kyle); great-great-grandchildren: Bennett, Issabella and Ellianna Agee; brother Flo Kapaun and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Charles Borromeo Academy (www.stcharleskc.com) online, or mail check to: 900 Shady Lane Drive, Kansas City, MO 64118 (in the memo section please write Memorial Joann Hines).




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Knowing the Hines family is a real privilege. Joann always warm and welcoming along with Jim. A sad as her passing is, knowing she is with Jim and John gives peace. I love this family and many thanks to you all. Jeff is so dear in my heart, I love you all. Sincerely, Eileen Burns
Eileen Burns
Friend
July 5, 2020
Joann was my moms closest friend. She was such a sweet dear friend to me. She expressed such beautiful thoughts when my mom passed. She will truly be missed but know she and Margaret are enjoying each other. A beautiful person inside and out a rare treasure!
Sharon Lutz
Friend
July 5, 2020
Joann, you worked so hard for others. You nursed, cared, and loved so many in need. You were so good to my mom and such a dear friend and my sister and I loved you for it. I know you will be reunited with your dear, Jim, and I pray you to rest in peace in the presence of Jesus, who you loved, worshiped, and so faithfully served. God has called home a good and faithful servant.
Del Sutton
Friend
