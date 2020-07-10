Joann Mary (Kapaun) Hines
North Kansas City - Joann Mary (Kapaun) Hines died peacefully (not Covid-related) on June 28, 2020 in North Kansas City at the age of 86.
Joann was born on March 5, 1934 in Montrose, South Dakota to John "Jack" and Florence Kapaun. She graduated from Cathedral High School, and married James "Jim" Hines in 1952. Joann was a homemaker until the age of 40 when she completed a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse graduating from Penn Valley School of Nursing in 1974. Upon graduation, Joann worked at North Kansas City Hospital until 1987. Joann was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was an active member of the North Kansas City Hospital Auxiliary where she served as Board President several years and was granted many awards for her service. Jim and Joann were active and dedicated members of St. Charles Catholic Church. Joann will be remembered for her compassion and having a welcoming, friendly, outgoing and inclusive nature. She is preceded in death by her husband James, parents John and Florence Kapaun (maiden, O'Brien), brothers Frank, Ralph and Jim, and son John. Joann is survived by son Jeff and daughter Jana Brewer (Mike); grandchildren: Jennifer Agee (Darrell), Josephine and John Hines, and Lacey Brewer; great-grandchildren: Brent Agee (Robin) and Alyssa Picht (Kyle); great-great-grandchildren: Bennett, Issabella and Ellianna Agee; brother Flo Kapaun and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Charles Borromeo Academy (www.stcharleskc.com
) online, or mail check to: 900 Shady Lane Drive, Kansas City, MO 64118 (in the memo section please write Memorial Joann Hines).