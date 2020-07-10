Joann, you worked so hard for others. You nursed, cared, and loved so many in need. You were so good to my mom and such a dear friend and my sister and I loved you for it. I know you will be reunited with your dear, Jim, and I pray you to rest in peace in the presence of Jesus, who you loved, worshiped, and so faithfully served. God has called home a good and faithful servant.

Del Sutton

Friend