JoAnn Stirrat
Sioux Falls - JoAnn C. Stirrat, age 77, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
She is survived by her children: Denise Wagner, Desiree Stirrat, Deanna (Jon) Koopman, Dawn (Chris) Johnson and Michael (Jen) Stirrat; her sisters: Mary (Byron) Day, Darlene (Tim) Burris and Nell Martin; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald, her parents, J.W. and Annie, as well as her sister Lee Austin and son-in-law, Joe Wagner.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with burial to be held at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
