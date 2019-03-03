Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
JoAnn Tagtow Obituary
JoAnn Tagtow

Sioux Falls - JoAnn Tagtow, 75 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Eugene Tagtow, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Denice Houlette, her husband Chris, and their sons Justin and Brayden, Pierre, SD; Gary Tagtow, his wife Rhonda, and their daughters Alyssa, Sydney, and Avery, Sioux Falls, SD; Robert Tagtow, his wife Kristal, and their daughter Ainsley, Sioux Falls, SD; brother Donald VonWald Jr. and his wife Carole, Otsega, MN, sister Linda Ringgenberg and her husband Glenn, Columbia, SD, brother James VonWald Vancouver, WA; sister-in-law Zoule VonWald, Bloomington, MN; and many other relatives and friends.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel with burial at the Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain, SD.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 3, 2019
