Joanne Ambroson
Sioux Falls - Joanne Ambroson, 82 of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, February 6th at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.
Joanne Rae Ambroson was born April 25, 1936 at Flandreau, SD to Arthur and Anna (Nelson) Ambroson. She grew up in Flandreau where she received her education, graduating from Flandreau High School in 1954. She continued to live in Flandreau until 1959 at which time she moved to Sioux Falls. Joanne attended Augustana College but later transferred to the University of South Dakota where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1982. She was a representative payee with Minnehaha County for several years, retiring in 1999. Following retirement, she worked as a receptionist with the YWCA for 10 years.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, serving as a volunteer and was with the Stephen Ministry Program. She was a member of the South Dakota Symphony and the Sioux Falls Concerts Association. Her hobbies include enjoying music, writing and painting. Family was a very important aspect of Joanne's life.
Grateful for having shared her life are her siblings, Richard (Gladys) Ambroson of Sioux Falls, SD, Cindy (Rick) Drennen of Flandreau, SD, Dr. Don (Tamara) Ambroson of Irvine, CA, Gerald (Diane) Ambroson of Sioux Falls, SD and Gene Ambroson of Sioux City, IA; a brother-in-law, Doug Chadwick of Rochester, MN; her cousins, Madonna (Wayne) Steensma of Sioux Falls, SD and Barbara Jones, also of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur; her mother, Anna; a sister, Kathryn Chadwick; her step-father, Raymond Buchholtz and her step-mother, Hazel Ambroson.
Funeral services will begin 10:30 am Monday at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Flandreau, SD. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 8, 2019