JoAnne Beringer
Vermillion - JoAnne [Baker] Beringer passed away on February 21, 2019 in Vermillion.
Visitation and Rosary will be Sunday, February 24, from 5:00-7:00 pm at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, February 25, at St. Agnes Church with Father John Fischer officiating. Arrangements are by Hansen Funeral Home.
JoAnne was born in Scotland, SD to Stanley and Martha Baker on May 28, 1932. She went to high school in Scotland. She married Ken Beringer on May 24, 1952 in Tyndall, SD. She attended Southern State Teachers College where she obtained her teaching certificate and taught country school while Ken finished college. Later, while in Vermillion, she worked as the Assistant Registrar at the University of South Dakota for 28 years. She was involved with Catholic Daughters and Alter Society for many years. Ken and JoAnne were both inducted into the Hall of Fame for both the University of South Dakota and Vermillion High School. Her retirement years were spent enjoying the company of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. JoAnne also loved following her beloved Coyotes and Tanagers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Kenneth Joseph, her brother Don Baker, and her brother-in-law Don Diede.
JoAnne was grateful for sharing her life with her husband Ken, her children, Kenny Joe [Joan], Jeff [Cindy], Jon [Deb], grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister Laverne Diede of Freeman, SD, brothers Wayne Baker of Benson, MN, Ron Baker of Sioux Falls, SD and a brother-in-law Richard Beringer (friend Janet).
Pallbearers will be grandchildren Jay Beringer [Kim], Joy Glasco [Brian], Dustin Beringer [Christianne], Amy Radke [Derek], Bryan Beringer [Jessica], and Tim Beringer. Honorary pallbearers are her great grandchildren, Kayla Ferguson [Austin], Preston Beringer, Cyrus Beringer, Lillian JoAnne Beringer, Skyler Glasco, Lincoln Beringer, Dylan Glasco, Hudson Radke, and Harper Radke.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be directed to the Athletic Department at the University of South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 23, 2019