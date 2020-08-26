Joanne Doris Murdock
Brandon - Joanne Doris Murdock, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, James Murdock; step daughter, Christine (Curt) Holland; grandson, Gavin Holland; brother, Bill (Cherie) Schmeling; two sisters, Char (Dan) Muller, Nina (Ross) Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Al Jr. and parents.
A celebration of life visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home,
Due to COVID 19 the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing honored.