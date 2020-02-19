|
Joanne Elaine Owens
Mitchell, SD - Joanne Owens - 85 of Mitchell, formerly of Madison, passed away on February 15th, 2020 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Madison UMC with burial at Graceland Cemetery in Madison, SD. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Friday at the Madison UMC in Madison with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.
Joanne is survived by 3 sons, Bill (Amber), Tucson AZ; Terry (Trini) Sunland CA; Joel (Deb) Mitchell SD and a daughter Cindy (Mike) Smith, Lakeview AR, son-in-law David Roseberry, CA and daughter-in-law Polly Skeggs, CO. 18 grandkids and 17 great grand kids. She also has a great grandson due this spring, who will be named Emery, after Joanne's dad. Sister's-in-law Phyllis Kurtz, CA; Mary Halter, MN, 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Bob, Son Eric, daughter Karen Roseberry, Parents, Brothers Gary, John and Jerry Kurtz and 2 grandsons Josh Smith and Scott Roseberry.
For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020