Joanne GreenwoodSioux Falls - Joanne Greenwood, longtime resident of Sioux Falls, died November 17, 2020, at Palisade Manor in Garretson, SD. She was 90.Joanne Marie Greenwood was born April 9, 1930 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Edwin and Elsie (Noyes) Townsend. She attended Sioux Falls public schools and graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1948. Following high school, she worked as a Legal Secretary before assuming her lifetime role of Mother and Homemaker.September 3, 1955, she was united in marriage with George Greenwood in Sioux Falls. George's job had the couple moving to various states until they were finally able to return to Sioux Falls to be among family and friends.Joanne loved music from the Big Band Era and especially loved music from the Bluegrass band her son Allen was in. She loved to dance. She enjoyed babies, little children, puppies, and kittens. Joanne could always be counted on to soothe a fussy baby. Family events were important to Joanne, from large Holiday celebrations to a simple Sunday dinner.Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Allen Greenwood, Tucson, AZ, and daughter, Angelyn Harper (Roger), St Cloud MN; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents, Edwin and Elsie; and her brother, Jack Townsend.The family wishes to thank the staff of Palisade Manor for their excellent, family style of care given to Joanne. They also wish to thank the Miller Funeral Home for their support and guidance.Memorials made be directed to the COVID- 19 Clinical Care and Research Funds, Stanford University, 844-427-3491, Stanfordmedicine@Stanford.eduVisitation is not possible at this time; however, a Memorial Service for Joanne will be held on a future day to be announced.