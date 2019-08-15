Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Reformed Church,
Aberdeen, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Reformed Church,
Aberdeen, SD
Joanne K. Heckel

Joanne K. Heckel Obituary
Joanne K. Heckel

Sioux Falls, SD - The funeral service for Joanne Kathryn Heckel, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Aberdeen, SD, will be 2:00pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Reformed Church, Aberdeen, with Rev. Michael McGee officiating. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen. Joanne died Tuesday, August 13, at Avera Prince of Peace, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home. spitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
