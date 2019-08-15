|
|
Joanne K. Heckel
Sioux Falls, SD - The funeral service for Joanne Kathryn Heckel, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Aberdeen, SD, will be 2:00pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Reformed Church, Aberdeen, with Rev. Michael McGee officiating. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen. Joanne died Tuesday, August 13, at Avera Prince of Peace, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home. spitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019